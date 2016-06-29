June 29 Suedzucker AG

* Suedzucker subsidiary Agrana plans strategic partnership with the shareholders of Serbian company Sunoko via majority participation

* Says conclusion of contract is subject to approval of supervisory board of Agrana and supervisory board of Suedzucker AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: