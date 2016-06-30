June 30 Axactor publ AB :

* Acquires 4th unsecured Non Performing Loan (NPL) portfolio in Spain

* Portfolio includes unsecured and secured loans with total outstanding balance of about 144 million euros ($159.70 million)

* Axactor will pay around 5 pct of outstanding balance

* Investments will be financed by Axactor's available cash and our credit facilities with DNB