June 30 Link Mobility Group ASA:

* To buy Whatever Mobile group of companies

* Transaction is expected to close on Oct. 1

* Agreed enterprise value of Whatever Mobile is 20.1 million euros ($22.29 million) on cash-free and debt-free basis and assuming normalized level of net working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)