June 30 Gaming Innovation Group Inc. :

* GIG and major shareholder in Betit have agreed to convert Optimizer's 10 percent holding in GIG's subsidiary iGaming Cloud Ltd. into 56.5 million new GIG-shares

* GIG will issue 153.5 million new shares as consideration for all shares in Betit Source text for Eikon:

