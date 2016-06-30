Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 30 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :
* Capital increase significantly oversubscribed
* Gross cash inflow of around 31.0 million euros ($34.43 million)
* Management subscribes to new shares worth around 10.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)