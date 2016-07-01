July 1 Epigenomics AG :

* Said on Thursday Supervisory Board of Epigenomics appointed Gregory Hamilton as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from July 1, 2016

* Thomas Taapken, who has served in the dual role of CEO and CFO since 2012, will leave the company with effect of June 30, 2016

* Vacant CFO position will be filled shortly