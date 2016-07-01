July 1 Addnode Group AB :

* Acquires software company EssVision AB which had net sales of 13 million Swedish crowns ($1.53 million) during 2015 and operating margin of 17 percent

* Completion took place July 1, 2016 and EssVision will be a part of Addnode Group's business area Process Management Source text for Eikon:

