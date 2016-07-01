BRIEF-Axovant sciences announces $55.0 mln venture debt financing from Hercules Capital
* Axovant sciences announces $55.0 million venture debt financing from Hercules Capital
July 1 Skanska AB
* Skanska rebuilds phase of E16 in Norway for NOK 735 million, about SEK 730 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Axovant sciences announces $55.0 million venture debt financing from Hercules Capital
* Credit Analysis and Research Ltd - dec quarter net profit 451.6 million rupees versus profit 268.1 million rupees year ago
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign executive orders on Friday to review the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms and halt a Labor Department rule designed to curb potential conflicts among brokers who give retirement advice, according to a senior White House official.