July 1 Findel Plc :

* Response to press speculation

* Is in early stages of discussions with Sports Direct International Plc (SDI)

* Talk regarding a possible commercial supply arrangement between Express Gifts and SDI and possible appointment of Mike Ashley to board of Findel Plc

* This proposal was made by Schroders on behalf of SDI and includes a requirement that Mike Ashley be made chairman of Findel, replacing outgoing chairman, David Sugden

* Toscafund have also indicated their support for Mike Ashley's appointment as chairman

* Board of Findel considers there to be great merit in exploring a commercial supply arrangement with SDI and that Mike Ashley could make a valuable contribution to board of Findel

* Board of Findel has not concluded on whether Ashley should be chairman

* There can be no certainty that any commercial arrangement between SDI and Express Gifts will be forthcoming