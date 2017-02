July 1 Balfour Beatty Plc :

* Balfour Beatty disposal from investments portfolio

* Today announces it has exited in full from Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Partners Llp

* Sale of fund interest to Wafra is for an initial cash consideration of $64.4 mln

* Proceeds of transaction will be retained within Balfour Beatty Group.