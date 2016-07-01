July 1 Nanoco Group Plc :

* Notes recent significant rise in company's share price.

* Company cannot be certain of reason for this share price rise

* Confirms it remains in active negotiations with a number of parties which may or may not lead to signing of one or more commercial agreements.

* Further announcements will be made if and when appropriate.