July 1 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Termination of the insolvency proceedings

* Cologne local court decided to formally terminate insolvency proceedings against df deutsche forfait effective July 1, 2016.

* Court's decision has cleared way for near-term execution of capital increase against contribution in kind and cash capital increase with a combined volume of 11.2 million euros ($12.49 million)as set out in insolvency plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)