BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
July 1 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Termination of the insolvency proceedings
* Cologne local court decided to formally terminate insolvency proceedings against df deutsche forfait effective July 1, 2016.
* Court's decision has cleared way for near-term execution of capital increase against contribution in kind and cash capital increase with a combined volume of 11.2 million euros ($12.49 million)as set out in insolvency plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.