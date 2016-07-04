July 4 Skanska Ab

* Skanska signed a contract with Västfastigheter for the second phase of the construction of the new Regionens Hus in Gothenburg, Sweden.

* Contract is worth about SEK 580 million, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the third quarter in 2016.

* Construction will begin immediately and the building is expected to be ready for occupancy during the spring 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)