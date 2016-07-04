Danske Bank CEO says good development to continue in 2017
COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 Danske Bank on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, sending its shares 4 percent higher in a flat Danish market.
July 4 Skanska Ab
* Skanska signed a contract with Västfastigheter for the second phase of the construction of the new Regionens Hus in Gothenburg, Sweden.
* Contract is worth about SEK 580 million, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the third quarter in 2016.
* Construction will begin immediately and the building is expected to be ready for occupancy during the spring 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
KINSHASA, Feb 2 The World Bank expects Democratic Republic of Congo's economy to average five percent growth in 2017-18, compared with 2.7 percent in 2016, thanks to stronger commodity prices and expanding agriculture and services sectors, it said in a report.
Feb 2 Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd reported a fall of about 19 percent in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs.