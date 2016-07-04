Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 4 GK Software AG :
* Gains new orders from three well-known retailers
* Q2 of year was very successful for GK Software AG
* It was possible to achieve target figures for company's licencing business during first half of year
* Management board is therefore standing by its forecast without any changes, as published in statement on Q1
* Management board is confident that further projects may be gained during third and fourth quarters of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)