July 4 GK Software AG :

* Gains new orders from three well-known retailers

* Q2 of year was very successful for GK Software AG

* It was possible to achieve target figures for company's licencing business during first half of year

* Management board is therefore standing by its forecast without any changes, as published in statement on Q1

* Management board is confident that further projects may be gained during third and fourth quarters of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)