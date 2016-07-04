July 4 SinnerSchrader AG :

* Wins significant new business from car industry / excellent basis to meet growth targets in the next fiscal year 2016/2017

* Car manufacturer Audi has selected SinnerSchrader as its new worldwide digital lead agency

* Cooperation is initially planned for a three-year period

* Client win, however, will not yet have a positive impact on current financial year of 2015/2016