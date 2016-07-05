Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 5 Telenor Asa
* Lars Erik Tellmann appointed new ceo of Telenor Myanmar
* Tellmann is currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in the same company
* Says Myanmar unit has "clear vision, a well-established strategy, and a strong foundation for future growth"
* He will succeed Petter Furberg who will take a new position in Telenor Digital Businesses in Asia supporting business development within Online Classifieds & Market places and Consumer services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)