July 5 Groupe Fnac S.A

* Statement re offer for Darty plc

* Groupe Fnac and Darty Plc announce that they have entered into a clean team confidentiality agreement dated 30 June 2016 with Boston Consulting Group, Inc

* BCG will provide services to Fnac relating to post-completion integration of Fnac's and Darty's respective businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: