July 5 Imagination Technologies Group Plc

* Fy revenue fell 20 percent to 141.4 million stg

* Licensing revenue from continuing operations £17.1m (2015: £37.8m) - includes one-off £5.7m revenue reversal for soc design contract

* Royalty revenue from continuing operations £102.7m (2015: £118.4m)

* Well positioned to take advantage of a number of attractive end markets and deliver profitable growth

* Results in line with trading update published 26 may 2016

* Results in line with trading update published 26 may 2016

* fy. Adjusted operating loss* for continuing operations £16.5m (2015: profit £29.8m)

* Adjusted loss per share was 9.2p (2015: earnings 6.3p); reported loss per share was 29.8p (2015: loss 4.9p). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)