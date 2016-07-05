Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 5 Mybet Holding SE :
* Mandatory buyback offer for the convertible bond 2015/2020 at 105 percent
* For this mandatory offer bond terms require a minimum purchase price of 101 percent of nominal value plus outstanding interest
* Management board of Mybet Holding decided to raise buyback price to 105 percent of nominal value
* Term of acceptance for mandatory buyback offer should start on July 8 and end on August 8, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. (CEST) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)