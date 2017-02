July 5 DIC Asset AG :

* AGM approves dividend increase

* Management board confirms guidance for 2016; FFO: 43 million euros - 45 million euros ($47.87 million - $50.10 million)

* Acquisitions for its funds business are expected to amount to between 400 million euros and 450 million euros

* To further optimise its portfolio, DIC Asset plans real estate disposals in a range between 80 million euros and 100 million euros