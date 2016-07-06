July 6 Melrose Industries Plc :
* Proposed recommended acquisition of Nortek Inc
* Proposed recommended acquisition of Nortek Inc and fully
underwritten 1.66 bln stg rights issue
* Acquisition will be implemented principally by way of a
cash tender offer to Nortek shareholders by Mergerco, a wholly
owned subsidiary of Melrose, followed by a merger of Mergerco
with and into Nortek
* Offer price of $86 per Nortek share, net, in cash and
without interest, values entire issued share capital of Nortek
at $1.44 bln with an enterprise value of $2.81 bln
