Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 8 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* LINK Mobility Group ASA's fully owned Swedish subsidiary, LINK Mobilty AB, acquires all shares in Globalmouth AB's mobile messaging business Globalmouth Marketing AB
* Agreed enterprise value of the transaction is 12.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.43 million) on a cash-free and debt-free basis and assuming a normalized level of net working capital
* Transaction is expected to close Oct. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5597 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)