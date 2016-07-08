July 8 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Kongsberg norspace wins order with airbus defence and space for state-of-art converters for two Inmarsat-6 satellites worth up to 300 million Norwegian crowns ($35 million)

* Contract covers development and delivery of flight hardware with a value of 250 million - 300 million crowns

* Development is supported by ESA through ARTES 3-4 program. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5049 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)