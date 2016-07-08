Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 8 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
* Kongsberg norspace wins order with airbus defence and space for state-of-art converters for two Inmarsat-6 satellites worth up to 300 million Norwegian crowns ($35 million)
* Contract covers development and delivery of flight hardware with a value of 250 million - 300 million crowns
* Development is supported by ESA through ARTES 3-4 program. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5049 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)