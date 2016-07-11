BRIEF-BioDue obtains two loans for total EUR 2.6 mln
* Obtains two medium/long term loans in the amount of total 2.6 million euros ($2.78 million) Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9356 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 11 Evotec Ag
* Evotec awarded contract from antibiotic Research UK to begin integrated drug discovery collaboration
* Says research will focus on discovery of antibiotic resistance breakers, or "ARBS", to be used in conjunction with known antibiotics with aim of reversing resistance and restoring clinical utility of such antibiotics
* Says no financial details about collaboration were disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On Dec. 31, 2016, net cash & cash equivalents and liquid investments position was 12.9 million euros ($13.78 million) versus 12.4 million euros on Sept. 30, 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2k9mcHv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has won U.S. approval to market a copy of GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair inhaler, although the real battle is still to come.