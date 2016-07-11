July 11 Hornbach Baumarkt AG :

* Board of management resolves share buyback for employee share program

* Board of management of Hornbach Baumarkt AG, resolved to acquire up to 50,000 treasury stock shares

* Buyback of shares will begin on Aug. 1, 2016 and will run for a limited period expiring at end of 2016/2017 financial year

* Purchase price to be paid by company per share (excluding acquisition costs) may not exceed or fall short of stock market price by more than 10 pct