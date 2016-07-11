July 11 Daimler AG

* adhoc: Daimler AG: Daimler group's Ebit adjusted for special reporting items significantly better than market expectations in second quarter 2016

* Says group Ebit adjusted for special reporting items sums up to eur 3,973 million (Q2 2015: eur 3,764 million)

* Says outlook for group Ebit 2016 adjusted for special reporting items remains unchanged

* Says expects group Ebit adjusted for special reporting items will slightly increase in 2016