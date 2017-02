July 12 Peach Property Group AG :

* Peach Property Group and Novum hotel group conclude 20-year lease agreement: former Hoesch headquarters in Dortmund will be transformed into a 4-star hotel with 210 rooms

* Peach Property Group is forecasting total annual rental income of around 1.5 million euros ($1.66 million)for a fully let property