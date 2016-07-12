July 12 Atea ASA :

* Atea Norway has won a framework agreement with The Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV)

* The agreement runs for 2 years with an option of renewal for an additional 2 years, and has an estimated annual value of 60 million Norwegian crowns ($7.11 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4355 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)