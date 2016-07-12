UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 12 Stockmann Oyj Abp :
* Sales in June were down by 4.6 pct and amounted to 101.0 million euros ($112.19 million) in continuing product areas and businesses
* Retail's sales in continuing product areas and businesses were down by 14.0 pct
* Sales were down by 16.3 pct in Finland where summer sales campaign was launched later than in previous year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources