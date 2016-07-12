July 12 Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* Sales in June were down by 4.6 pct and amounted to 101.0 million euros ($112.19 million) in continuing product areas and businesses

* Retail's sales in continuing product areas and businesses were down by 14.0 pct

* Sales were down by 16.3 pct in Finland where summer sales campaign was launched later than in previous year Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9003 euros)