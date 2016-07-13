UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 13 Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
* Recommended cash offer for Poundland Group Plc
* Boards of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. and Poundland Group Plc are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer
* Steinhoff Europe Ag or a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEAG shall acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Poundland not already directly or indirectly owned by it
* Each Poundland shareholder shall be entitled to receive 222 pence in cash for each poundland share held
* Under terms of offer, 220 pence in cash for each poundland share held by each Poundland shareholder
* Final dividend of two pence per Poundland share announced in Poundland results announcement for year ended 27 March 2016
* Valuing entire issued and to be issued share capital of Poundland at approximately 597 million stg on a fully diluted basis.
* Cash value of 222 pence in cash represents a premium of approximately 40.3 per cent to closing price per Poundland share of 158.25 pence on 13 June 2016
* Poundland directors, who have been so advised by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Rothschild as to financial terms of offer, consider terms of offer to be fair and reasonable
* Providing advice to Poundland directors, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Rothschild have taken into account commercial assessments of poundland directors
* Rothschild is providing independent financial advice to Poundland directors
* Poundland directors intend to recommend unanimously that Poundland shareholders vote in favour of scheme at court meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources