Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 13 Seamless Distribution AB
* Seamless acquires MeaWallet as through an issue in kind of new shares and simultaneously carries out a private placement
* Says purchase price amounts to approximately SEK 42.8 million and payment is made through an issue in kind of 4,574,328 new shares in Seamless
* Says at same time company has carried out a direct issue of new shares in a private placement of approximately SEK 50 million
* Says MeaWallet, which provides technical solutions for cloud based payment services, had a turnover of NOK 1.27 mln and a loss of NOK 14.4 mln during the financial year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)