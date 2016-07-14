BRIEF-IFCI Ltd says no negotiations taking place for mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger
* IFCI Ltd - clarifies on news item " IFCI mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger. IFCI sought 500cr. Capital infusion"
July 14 Citycon Oyj :
* Q2 net rental income 57.0 million euros ($63.32 million) versus 42.6 million euros year ago
* Q2 EPRA earnings increased by 8.4 million euros or 27.9 pct, to 38.7 million euros
* Specifies 2016 earnings guidance
* Forecasts 2016 direct operating profit to change by 17 million to 26 million euros (previously 16 million - 30 million euros) from previous year
* Sees 2016 EPRA earnings to change by 11 million to 20 million euros (previously 9 million - 23 million euros) from previous year
* Sees EPRA EPS (basic) to be 0.1575-0.1725 euros (previously 0.155-0.175 euros)
* Says specified outlook acknowledges impact of non-core portfolio divestment in Finland, weaker Norwegian crown and impact of metro delay in Iso Omena
* Believes there have been no material changes to key risk areas outlined in annual and sustainability report 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes