July 14 Micro Focus International Plc
* Fy pretax profit 195.4 million usd versus 91.4 million usd
year ago
* Fy operating profit 294.9 million usd versus 147.2 million
usd year ago
* Fy adjusted ebitda rose 59 percent to 546.8 million usd
* Final dividend up 50.7 percent to 0.4974 usdper share
* Total dividend up 37.8 percent to 0.6668 usdper share
* Anticipate revenues in fy17 being in range minus 2% and
zero% on fy16 on a ccy basis, pro-forma for acquisition of
serena
* Believe we have a strong operational and financial model
that can continue to scale and provide excellent returns to our
shareholders
