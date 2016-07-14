July 14 Micro Focus International Plc

* Fy pretax profit 195.4 million usd versus 91.4 million usd year ago

* Fy operating profit 294.9 million usd versus 147.2 million usd year ago

* Fy adjusted ebitda rose 59 percent to 546.8 million usd

* Final dividend up 50.7 percent to 0.4974 usdper share

* Total dividend up 37.8 percent to 0.6668 usdper share

* Anticipate revenues in fy17 being in range minus 2% and zero% on fy16 on a ccy basis, pro-forma for acquisition of serena

