* Revenues from core activities climb 2.6 percent in H1 2015/16. Baldessarini, Pierre Cardin and Pioneer Authentic Jeans grow in a declining market. Increased sales revenues and cost-saving lead to higher results.

* In Q2 of 2016, Ahlers' sales revenues increased by a strong 3.5 percent or 1.8 million euros ($2.00 million)

* At 118.3 million euros, company's revenues for first six months of fiscal year 2015/16 thus exceeded prior year level by a moderate 0.2 million euros

* EBIT before special effects amounted to eur 2.2 million in first half of 2015/16 (previous year: eur 0.7 million; +214 percent)

* Stable sales revenues and notable earnings growth expected for FY 2015/16

* Consolidated net income advanced from a balanced result in previous year to 0.8 million euros in first half- year

* Consolidated FY 2015/16 net income should exceed previous year's 1.4 million euros by a high double-digit percentage