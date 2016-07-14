UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Ahlers AG :
* Revenues from core activities climb 2.6 percent in H1 2015/16. Baldessarini, Pierre Cardin and Pioneer Authentic Jeans grow in a declining market. Increased sales revenues and cost-saving lead to higher results.
* In Q2 of 2016, Ahlers' sales revenues increased by a strong 3.5 percent or 1.8 million euros ($2.00 million)
* At 118.3 million euros, company's revenues for first six months of fiscal year 2015/16 thus exceeded prior year level by a moderate 0.2 million euros
* EBIT before special effects amounted to eur 2.2 million in first half of 2015/16 (previous year: eur 0.7 million; +214 percent)
* Stable sales revenues and notable earnings growth expected for FY 2015/16
* Consolidated net income advanced from a balanced result in previous year to 0.8 million euros in first half- year
* Consolidated FY 2015/16 net income should exceed previous year's 1.4 million euros by a high double-digit percentage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9012 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources