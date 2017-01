July 18 Ultra Electronics Holdings

* Awarded a five year acoustic countermeasure contract worth up to $34m

* Ocean Systems business, based in Braintree, MA USA, has been awarded a firm one year contract valued at just over $4m from the U.S. Navy for the continuing production of the ADC MK2 Countermeasure.

* Options to extend the contract for a further four years could increase this initial value to just under $34m.