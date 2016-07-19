July 19 Ig Group Holdings Plc

* Fy strong revenue performance across all geographic regions

* Final dividend of 22.95 pence per share; full year dividend up 11.5% to 31.40 pence per share

* We remain confident that we can deliver further attractive growth going forward - ceo

* Fy profit before tax up 7.6% to £207.9 million

* £197.9 million of own funds (2) generated from operations

* Fy net trading revenue (1) up 14% at £456.3 million

* Experienced a real-world test of our systems, processes and risk management with uk's eu referendum - CEO

* Ig avails itself of 'passporting' regime in using its uk licence to operate across eu, decision to leave eu does not change much in short term - CEO

* Ig avails itself of 'passporting' regime in using its uk licence to operate across eu, decision to leave eu does not change much in short term - CEO

* Will put plans in place to deal with eu vote... And be ready to act if required to ensure we can continue to operate across europe - CEO