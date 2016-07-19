July 19 Rnts Media NV :

* Successful closing of inneractive acquisition, partial 35 million euros settlement of remaining convertible bond tap issue (update of ad-hoc announcements of March 3, 2016 and May 31, 2016)

* Expects final settlement of remaining amount of 15 million euros ($16.58 million) in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)