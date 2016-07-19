July 19 Groupe Fnac SA :

* Statement re offer for Darty Plc

* Darty offer declared unconditional in all respects and notice of cancellation of listing

* Intended that Darty makes an application to Euronext Paris in respect of cancellation of listing and trading of its shares on Euronext Paris

* As at 11.12 a.m. London time on July 19, Fnac had received valid acceptances of about 62.67 pct Darty share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: