BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
July 19 AQA Education:
* Statement re possible offer
* Pleased to confirm that it is in talks with DRS regarding possible cash offer for whole of issued and to be issued share capital of DRS
* In event that AQA make an offer for DRS and then ultimately acquires DRS, AQA would intend for DRS to remain in its Milton Keynes base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING