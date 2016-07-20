July 20 New Wave Group

* Says increases the net result by 139 pct in Q2

* Q2 sales increased by 6 pct and amounted to SEK 1,257 million (SEK 1,191 million)

* Q2 operating result SEK 100 million (SEK 49 million)

* Q2 net result increased by SEK 39 million (139%) and amounted to SEK 67 million (SEK 28 million)

* Says full interim report will be released August 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Violette Goarant)