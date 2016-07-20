UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 20 New Wave Group
* Says increases the net result by 139 pct in Q2
* Q2 sales increased by 6 pct and amounted to SEK 1,257 million (SEK 1,191 million)
* Q2 operating result SEK 100 million (SEK 49 million)
* Q2 net result increased by SEK 39 million (139%) and amounted to SEK 67 million (SEK 28 million)
* Says full interim report will be released August 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Violette Goarant)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources