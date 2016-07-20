UPDATE 1-Euronext suspends rapeseed futures to review specifications
PARIS, Jan 31 Euronext said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending its rapeseed futures and options contracts to review their technical specifications with industry players.
July 20 ADO Properties Sarl :
* Increases its portfolio by more than 10 pct with the acquisitions of 1,905 units in Berlin
* Purchase price for 100 pct of acquired assets amounts to 218 million euros
* Says due to characteristics of acquired assets and their micro-locations we see good growth potential in future
* Closing of transactions is expected to occur until end of August 2016
* Expects no material impact on net asset value (NAV) per share at acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 31 Euronext said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending its rapeseed futures and options contracts to review their technical specifications with industry players.
CAIRO, Jan 31 Total inflows into the Egyptian banking system have reached $9 billion since the Egyptian pound was floated in November, assistant central bank sub-governor Rami Aboulnaga said on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Deutsche Bank is working on a new, more transparent bonus system for its top executives, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing sources.