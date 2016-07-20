July 20 Drillisch Ag

* Says op. Cash-Flow stands at eur71.8 million (q1 2016: - eur10.3 million)

* Says management board confirms ebitda guidance for 2016 in amount of eur115 million to eur120 million and for 2017 in amount of eur160 million to eur170 million

* news: drillisch ag continues on profitable growth curve in the second quarter

* Says mvno subscribers +7.7% to 2.922 million (q1 2016: 2.712 million

* Says budget subscribers +11.3% to 2.338 million (q1 2016: 2.100 million)

* Says average gross profit per mvno subscriber (agppu) +7.2% to eur7.85 (q1 2016: eur7.32) Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)