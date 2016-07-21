(Repeats item with no changes)

July 21 Danske Bank :

* Says Q2 pretax profit 5.78 billion Danish crowns ($857.3 million) versus 5.57 billion seen in Reuters poll

* Says Q2 net trading income 2.14 billion crowns versus 1.59 billion seen in Reuters poll

* Q2 net interest income 5.49 billion crowns versus 5.32 billion seen in Reuters poll

* Says maintain outlook for net profit for 2016 to be in line with net profit before goodwill impairments in 2015.

* Says it is too early to predict the extent of the impact from UK referendum, but uncertainty concerning future economic growth has increased.

* Says outcome of the UK referendum on EU membership will not have any significant short-term impact on the bank