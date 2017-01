July 21 WH Ireland Group Plc :

* H1 revenue 12 million stg

* Says H1 group turnover of 12.0 mln stg (2015 comparative: 15.9 mln stg)

* Says H1 operating loss before exceptional items of 1.1 mln stg (2015 comparative: profit of 0.3 mln stg)