BRIEF-Biofrontera: European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
European Commission extends Ameluz approval to basal cell carcinoma
July 21 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
Fda's regulatory approval of hikma's colchicine 0.6 mg capsule product was upheld.
May continue marketing colchicine 0.6 mg capsules under brand name mitigare, as well as its authorised generic
Regulatory approval of hikma's colchicine upheld
Us court of appeals affirmed earlier decision of us district court for columbia finding in favour of us fda and hikma
Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says it has raised $5.15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $5.15 million
Jan 30 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and reduced its offer price, as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.