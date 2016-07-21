July 21 ElringKlinger AG

* ElringKlinger's preliminary quarterly results point to sustained growth without advancement in earnings

* Q2 revenue rose 2.9 percent to 390.9 million euros ($429.91 million)

* Adjustment to guidance for 2016: EBIT before purchase price allocation expected to be 140 mln to 150 million euros; revenue target unchanged at 5 to 7% organic growth

* At 36.2 million euros, second-quarter EBIT before purchase price allocation was down by 3.4 million euros on figure recorded in same quarter a year ago

* ElringKlinger's medium-term outlook remains unchanged