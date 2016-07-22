July 22 Beazley Plc

* H1 return on equity of 19% (30 june 2015: 20%)

* H1 gross premiums written increased by 2% to $1,124.1m (30 june 2015: $1,099.7m)

* H1 combined ratio of 90% (30 june 2015: 86%)

* H1 rate decrease on renewal portfolio of 2% (30 june 2015: decrease of 2%)

* H1 prior year reserve releases of $77.4m (30 june 2015: $74.5m)

* Uk referendum vote to leave european union in june will undoubtedly complicate planning for many businesses based in city of london

* Interim dividend 3.5 penceper share

* H1 profit before income tax of $150.2m (30 june 2015: $154.5m)

* H1 net investment income of $62.7m (30 june 2015: $43.5m)

* First interim dividend of 3.5p (30 june 2015: 3.3p)

* Do not expect impact of eu vote to be greatly disruptive, although long term macroeconomic repercussions of vote are hard to predict Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: