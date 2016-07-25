July 25 Hiscox Ltd

* Hiscox retail continues to perform well, and was biggest contributor to profit in first half.

* Hiscox london market grew by 9.7% in local currency, benefiting from new classes of business and expertise in niche areas.

* Profit before tax excluding foreign exchange gain or loss £118.7 million (2015: £150.8 million).

* Earnings per share were 70.4p (2015: 43.7p) and net tangible assets per share grew to 545.3p (2015: 462.8p).

* Interim dividend up 6.3 percent to 8.5 penceper share

* Hiscox usa delivered growth of 32.8% in local currency.

* Board of hiscox ltd has declared an interim dividend for 2016 of 8.5p per share (2015: 8.0p) an increase of 6.3%.

* There is a great deal of uncertainty about what is going to happen now uk has voted to leave european union. We are preparing for a range of outcomes

Ross written premium grew by 9.3% to £244.4 million (2015: £223.6 million).