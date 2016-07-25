BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit wins 49.7 mln dinars contract
* Unit wins 3-years contract worth 49.7 million dinars from Ministry of Public Works Source: (http://bit.ly/2jVdMFp) Further company coverage: )
July 25 Skanska Ab
* Skanska divests Skanska Installation to Assemblin for about 225 million Swedish crowns ($26 million)
* Says signed an agreement to sell 100 percent of the share capital in Skanska Installation to Assemblin
* Says purchase price is about 225 million on a debt free basis
* Says transaction will not have any material result effect
* Says sale includes the entire Skanska Installation operations, all employees and assets.
* In 2015 Skanska Installation had about 830 employees, the revenue amounted to about SEK 1.5 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6557 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 1 Annual house price inflation fell to its weakest level since November 2015 last month, and the outlook remains clouded due to uncertain economic prospects, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.
* Board approved acceptance of resignation of benjamin m. Bitanga as chairman