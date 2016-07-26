July 26 Greencore Group Plc

* Recorded revenue of 360.4 mln stg in 13 weeks to 24 June 2016, an increase of 4.0 pct

* Our assessment is that short-term impact on Greencore due to EU referendum is likely to be modest

* If current exchange rates persist, net debt at year end will be higher than expected at half year

* Q3 revenue 360.4 million stg

* Year to date, group recorded revenue of 1,052.0 mln stg, 6.7 pct ahead